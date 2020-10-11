Wedbush Boosts Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target to $13.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 284,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

