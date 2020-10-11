Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.
NASDAQ BEPC traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. 249,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
