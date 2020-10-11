Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Lowered to $3.50 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

