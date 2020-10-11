Whiting Petroleum Corp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. 398,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,063. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 407.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 591,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 474,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

