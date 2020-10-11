Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. 208,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,124. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 129,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,427. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

