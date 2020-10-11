Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale raised BPOST SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BPOST SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BPOST SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

BPOSY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. BPOST SA/ADR has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

