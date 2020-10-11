Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fluent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

