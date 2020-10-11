Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE HI opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 159,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 61.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

