Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $154,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $917,892. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

