Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RDSMY traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,197. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

