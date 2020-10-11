Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global’s diversified business structure enables it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one end market, with strength across others. The company is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. The RPC Group buyout has been enhancing growth opportunities in the plastic and recycled packaging industry. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its cost-reduction actions and partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the pandemic-induced market downturn and weakness in the industrial markets are concerning. Rising costs and expenses might weigh on its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels may raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. The stock looks more leveraged than the industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $49.39. 977,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

