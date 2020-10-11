Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,993. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.