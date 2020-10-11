Zacks Investment Research Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 873,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,535. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

