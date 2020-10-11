Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$59.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

