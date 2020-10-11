Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

BLFS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 180,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $928.70 million, a PE ratio of -90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,416.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,708 shares of company stock worth $6,937,094. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.