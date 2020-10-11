Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.95 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.98.

CVSI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 575,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,180. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.23.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

