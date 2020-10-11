Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 484,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,255. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 131,851 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

