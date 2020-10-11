Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to “Buy”

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 350,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,153. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.04. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 36,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

