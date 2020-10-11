Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Buy

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 1,997,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

