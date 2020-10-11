Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Get KushCo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KSHB. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KushCo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.10.

KSHB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,356. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KushCo (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.