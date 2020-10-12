-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextDecade by 133.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextDecade stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,939. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

