-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.43). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 512.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

MYGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 7,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

