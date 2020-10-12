$108.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $108.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.98 million to $110.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $436.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.20 million to $440.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $444.63 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $454.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 1,160,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,078,000 after buying an additional 308,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 275,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

