$418.43 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post sales of $418.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.90 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on OII. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 722,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $400.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

