4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 4Licensing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.71. 742,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,876. 4Licensing has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent SEC filing.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

