4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Trading Up 7.8%

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $60.05. 1,615,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 783,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Citigroup raised 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 4Licensing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 4Licensing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

4Licensing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

