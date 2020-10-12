$610.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $610.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.30 million. Mantech International reported sales of $579.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.60. 101,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,832. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mantech International by 288.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 287,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 68.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mantech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.