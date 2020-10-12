A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

