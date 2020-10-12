ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ABB from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ABB by 205.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth about $130,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ABB by 30.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

