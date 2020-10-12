Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

