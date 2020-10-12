Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. 2,444,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,467,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

