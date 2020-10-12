ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) versus BG Staffing (OTCMKTS:BGSF) Critical Comparison

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BG Staffing alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BG Staffing and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 2 4 3 0 2.11

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35% ADECCO GRP AG/ADR 0.53% 3.14% 1.12%

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BG Staffing has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BG Staffing and ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.34 $13.25 million $1.67 5.83 ADECCO GRP AG/ADR $26.24 billion 0.35 $814.24 million $2.50 11.28

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADECCO GRP AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines, finance and legal, and medical and science business line under the Badenoch & Clark, Modis, Spring Professional, and YOSS brand names. In addition, the company provides managed service provision and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the brand name of Pontoon; career transition under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name; and talent development services, such as leadership coaching, career development programs, assessment and feedback tools, and change management support under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 5,200 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.