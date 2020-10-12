ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $167.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

