adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €255.75 ($300.88).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €269.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €238.49. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.