Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WZZAF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of WZZAF opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Adyen has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

