Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AERI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 438,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,043. The firm has a market cap of $535.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

