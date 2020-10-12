AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Montague International (NASDAQ:MIHL) Critical Analysis

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Montague International and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 1 5 0 2.83

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $86.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Given AeroVironment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Montague International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Montague International has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montague International and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment $367.30 million 4.71 $41.07 million $1.84 39.01

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Montague International.

Profitability

This table compares Montague International and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment 9.26% 7.30% 6.48%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Montague International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montague International Company Profile

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. AeroVironment, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

