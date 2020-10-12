AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

