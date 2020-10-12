AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.