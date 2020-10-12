Aion (AION) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Aion has a total market capitalization of $39.99 million and $2.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00264565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01473757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00157146 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

