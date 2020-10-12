Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.