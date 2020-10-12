Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALFVY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.10. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.