Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) Plans to Raise $150 Million in October 16th IPO

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, October 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $507 million.

J.P.Morgan, Jefferies and Piper Sandler acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Cantor was co-manager.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. We use our proprietary oligonucleotide and small molecule platforms to develop pharmacologically optimized drug candidates for use in combination regimens designed to achieve improved treatment outcomes. *Our lead effort is to develop a functional cure for Chronic Hepatitis B (“CHB”), which often results in other life-threatening conditions such as cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease (“ESLD”) and the most common form of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”). The most widely used treatment for CHB, nucleos(t)ide analogs, suppresses viral replication but only achieves low rates of functional cure and often requires long-term administration. To address this issue, we have developed a portfolio of differentiated drug candidates for CHB, including an S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (“STOPS”) molecule, a small molecule Capsid Assembly Modulator (“CAM”), and oligonucleotides (ASO and siRNA), each of which is designed against clinically validated targets in the Hepatitis B Virus (“HBV”) life cycle. We believe that combination regimens utilizing our portfolio of CHB drug candidates may lead to higher rates of functional cure. A Phase 1 proof of concept trial for our STOPS molecule is ongoing in New Zealand and we expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial with our CAM in the second half of 2020. *Our second area of focus is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), a complex, chronic liver disease where combination regimens may likewise prove beneficial. Our most advanced drug candidate for NASH is ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-b agonist currently in nonclinical studies to enable a first-in-human clinical trial. We believe ALG-055009 has the potential to become an integral component of future combination regimens for NASH. *Our third area of focus is to develop drug candidates with pan-coronavirus activity, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (“SARS-CoV-2”), the virus responsible for COVID-19. “.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and has 67 employees. The company is located at One Corporate Dr., 2nd Floor South San Francisco, CA 94080 and can be reached via phone at (800) 466-6059.

