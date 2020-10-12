Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 492,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

