Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 76,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.