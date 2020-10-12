Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

ATEC opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. The company had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,583.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,660 shares of company stock valued at $617,754. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

