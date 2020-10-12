Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Altus Midstream stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $59.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $53,438.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 25.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter.

