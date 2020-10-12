Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.78.

ACH stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

