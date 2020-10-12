Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMADY. HSBC cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.13. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

