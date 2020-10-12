Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $181,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after buying an additional 267,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

